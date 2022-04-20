Marching Towards Ayodhya Will Create Law And Order Situation Across Nation: Ramdev

Prayagraj: Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said that there would be a risk of "law and order" across the nation if the Hindu society march towards Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.

"We respect Constitution, either Parliament should find some way or the Supreme Court should find some way out. If marching towards the Ayodhya is needed then Hindu society can collectively march and builts the Ram temple, but in that case there will be a risk to law and order across the country," said Ramdev.

A conglomerate of saints on Wednesday said construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on February 21. Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday told ANI that the 'Dharam Sansad', after a three-day meeting here, decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on February 21. He also said the saints and those mobilized for the effort would not be deterred by arrests or any other kinds of obstacles.

Their decision came a day after the government approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

The government, in a petition, sought direction for releasing to the Nyas 67 acres, which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched 0.313 acres of disputed.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter. (ANI)