Berlin: Two-time defending world champion Marc Marquez` extraordinary record at the Sachsenring continued on Sunday as he won the German MotoGP for only his second win of the season. The 22-year-old Spaniard -- winning his sixth race in six years on the circuit -- led home Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa with championship leader Valentino Rossi third on a Yamaha. Rossi, seeking a 10th world title and seventh in the 500cc/MotoGP category, extended his lead over team-mate Jorge Lorenzo who finished fourth. The championship is at the halfway mark and takes a break for three weeks with the next race in Indianapolis. AFP
Sports
Marc Marquez wins German MotoGP
April20/ 2022
Categories :SportsTags :
