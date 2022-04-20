Marathwada Begins Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

All the eight districts of Marathwada region kicked off celebrations for 11 day long 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival on Monday.

The festival began with joyful devotees buying lord Ganesha idols and installing them at their homes.

Market places and temples echoed with the chantings of 'Ganpathi Bappa Moraya' and 'Aala Re Aala Ganpati Aala'.

Huge pandals and stages have been erected in numerous streets by the Ganesh mandals.

Here in Aurangabad, the festival will start with 'Mahararthi' at the 95-year-old traditional Sansthan Ganesh Temple situated in old city area of Shaganj. It is also known as 'Gramdaivat' of the Aurangabad city.

Various programmes like rangoli competitions, cleanliness drive, tree plantation, distribution of books and notebooks to needy students, sword competition and street shows and folks relating awareness of cleanliness are also being organised during the festival period, Ustav Samithi president Rajendra Janjak said last evening during the opening of Mahasangh office at Nirmala Bazar in city.

Due to a ban on use of plastic and thermcol in the state, several social organisations have came forward to create awareness on an eco-friendly festival.

Meanwhile, security in the region has been tightened to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

Mumbai police alone has confirmed to deploy more than 40,000 officers and police personnel across the capital.

The Hindu festival dedicated to the 'Lord of new beginnings', Ganesha, Ganesh Chaturthi started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.