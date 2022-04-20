Marathi film 'Well Done Baby' to have OTT release on April 9

Mumbai: The Marathi film "Well Done Baby" will release digitally on April 9. A motion poster of the film was released on social media on Tuesday.

The family drama stars Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte, and will be premiered as a Gudi Padwa special.

"'Well Done Baby' is an endearing story which will definitely touch hearts. It is a fun entertainer that will make you laugh and at the same time make you feel emotional as it is relatable in so many ways," Amruta says.





Debutate director Priyanka Tanwar says she enjoyed shooting the film.

"It was a pleasure to be working with some of the Marathi industry's finest and creating this intriguing tale of a work-in-progress, dysfunctional family. It is an unconventional modern-day story that everyone in the family can enjoy. I am glad that viewers will be able to watch our film and will be entertained this Gudi Padwa," says Tanwar.

Pushkar Jog added: "I hope that everyone enjoys this family drama with their loved ones as much as we had (did) while creating it."

"'Well Done Baby' is a simple and engaging story that is another gem in our family-first content on the service and serves to entertain them together. This new offering perfectly strengthens our vision of presenting our viewers with varied stories that transcend languages," says Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video (India), the OTT platform where the film will release.

—IANS