Maratha Quota Activist, Manoj Jarange, Initiates Protest March to Mumbai, Vowing to Persevere Until last breath

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange leads a protest march from Jalna to Mumbai, demanding government attention to the Maratha community's reservation plea. Jarange, frustrated with the government's perceived insensitivity, vows to continue the fight for justice, highlighting the alarming rise in Maratha youth suicides over the unresolved issue.

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, along with a multitude of supporters, commenced their journey from Maharashtra's Jalna district to Mumbai this Saturday. The primary objective of the march is to draw the state government's attention to the longstanding demand for reservation for the Maratha community.





Expressing his discontent with the government's perceived indifference and failure to address the Maratha reservation issue, Jarange strongly criticized the authorities for their 'cruel and insensitive' attitude. He asserted his determination to persist in the fight until a satisfactory resolution is achieved, declaring that he will continue the protest until his last breath.

The protest march set off from Jarange's hometown, Antarwali Sarati village, at 11 am. Prior to the commencement of the march, Jarange lamented the lack of government action despite seven months of waiting. He emphasized the gravity of the situation and pledged to continue the protest relentlessly until the demand for reservation is met.





Expressing his concern over the rising number of suicides among Maratha youths due to the reservation issue, Jarange criticized the government's perceived insensitivity. He questioned the authorities for not taking decisive action despite the alarming situation and recounted a heart-wrenching incident where a father revealed that his son had taken his own life over the reservation cause.





Jarange mentioned the possibility of consulting with community members about initiating a hunger strike either en route to Mumbai or upon reaching the Maharashtra capital. The protest march, led by Jarange, is expected to reach Mumbai on January 25, covering a distance of over 400 kms from Antarwali Sarati village. Thousands of Maratha community members are participating in the march, utilizing both walking and vehicular means.





Beginning on January 26, Jarange is scheduled to commence a hunger strike in Mumbai to intensify the agitation for the Maratha quota issue.

