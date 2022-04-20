Maoists have joined farmers' protest: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that Maoists have joined the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws.

"I appeal to protesting farmers in Delhi to not come under the trap of communists. Maoists have already entered among you and they will try to convert farmers into party cadres like they tried to do in my state," Biplab Kumar Deb told ANI.

"In 2018 Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed the farmers of Tripura. Today farmers here are moving towards doubling income and becoming self-dependent," he said.

"I appeal to protestors in Delhi to visit Tripura and speak to our farmers to know the real face of communists," he added.

Deb claimed that in less than three years time after the Communists have been removed by the BJP-IPFT government, the per capita income of the state has crossed Rs 1.25 lakh which in 2017-18 during Communists rule was around Rs 1 lakh.

"This is mainly because of the primary growth in the agriculture sector and towards doubling farmers' income due to implementation of MSP, procurement of paddy through FCI, the export of various fruits like pineapple, scented lemons to Dubai," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the protesting farmers to be aware of the real face of the Communists by interacting with the farmers of Tripura to know how during the 25 years of rule the Communists conspired against the farmers of the state and used them as vote banks.

