Manya Singh's Village Celebrates In Her Absence

Kushinagar: People in Vikrampur village in Kushinagar have not stopped celebrating even though the 'celebrity family' is 1,700 km away in Mumbai.

The 'celebrity' is Manya Singh, who was adjudged VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up two days ago.

Manya belongs to Vikrampur village and did her schooling here before the family moved to Mumbai.

Her father Om Prakash Singh is an auto-rickshaw driver and mother, a fashion designer

"She has brought glory to the village. People were talking about Vikrampur and the people here cannot stop talking about her achievement," said Gopal Pandey, a 79-year-old farmer.

Pandey is not too clear about the 'achievement' of Manya Singh and said, "I do not know what is runner-up and what it means. But she certainly must have done something good because everyone is talking about her." Anil Singh, the manager of the Lohia Inter College where Manya was a student, said: "She completed class 10 from here. She was a diligent girl and very good in studies. The entire school is celebrating and her achievement is inspiring the youth that success only needs hard work and anybody can be successful even in adverse conditions."

Manya's father, Om Prakash, went to Mumbai where he worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. The family faced challenges of financial constraint and in 2014 they shifted to Mumbai.

Her uncle Arvind Singh, who still lives in Vikrampur, distributed sweets and lit lamps on his niece's success and has had a steady stream of visitors since Manya ranked as a runner up in the contest. —IANS