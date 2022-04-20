Many Terror Groups Operating In Pakistan: US

Washington DC: The United States has stated that a number of terrorist organisations are operating `with impunity` from Pakistan, adding that it values its counter-terrorism cooperation with India. According to reports, the White House, in a statement on Friday, expressed its concern over the continued presence of safe havens for terror groups in Pakistan even though the Islamic Republic`s army has taken steps against them in recent months. This statement comes on the eve of US President Barack Obama`s three-day visit of India. President Obama, who will become the first US president to be the chief guest of the Republic Day parade, will also be the first president to visit India twice during his tenure.