Many Stars Vanish From UP's Political Firmament

Lucknow: In 2014, they were an important part of the election campaign. They were decision makers of their respective parties, and they helped in candidate selection and managed the campaign.

In 2019, they are not only missing from the limelight but have even been forgotten by their own party workers.

In 2014, Kalyan Singh was the cornerstone of the Bharatiya Janata Party's OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh that helped chart the incredible victory of the party.

Party workers flocked to his residence, sought his advice on crucial issues and many others sought his recommendation for a ticket. After the formation of the Modi government at the centre, Kalyan Singh was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan and his absence form Uttar Pradesh politics is being deeply felt by his supporters.

Another popular leader whose gubernatorial assignment took him away from active politics is former Lucknow MP Lalji Tandon.

Tandon's house in Lucknow was a pilgrimage of sorts for BJP workers and the veteran leader welcomed everyone with a smile. Tandon was appointed Governor of Bihar last year and his house wears a deserted look in these elections. Former Assembly Speaker Kesri Nath Tripathi is another leader who left a vacuum in BJP politics in Uttar Pradesh after being appointed the Governor of West Bengal.

Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti have also remained invisible in the BJP campaign after they were denied ticket for the general elections.

Vinay Katiyar, once a firebrand Hindu leader in the Ayodhya movement, is also not visible in the election campaign.

In the Samajwadi Party, its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been excluded from the party's campaign and the octogenarian leader is now restricted to campaigning for himself from his Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Other senior SP leaders who had been a part of the election campaigns in the past but are conspicuous by their absence this time are former MPs Beni Prasad Varma and Reoti Raman Singh.

Most veteran BSP leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya and Naseemuddin Siddiqui have also quit the party, leaving the party without any second rung leadership apart from Satish Chandra Misra.

One leader whose absence is being deeply felt in the elections is former SP leader Amar Singh. Amar Singh is in hospital and unable to campaign for Jaya Prada who is contesting the Rampur Lok Sabha seat. Though Amar Singh still posts his appeal for Jaya Prada on the social media, his active presence would have given the mush needed edge to the BJP campaign in Rampur.

"This is a clear indication that the old order is changing and a new brand of politics is taking shape. We will all have to get used to this," says political scientist and state NCP president Ramesh Dixit. --IANS