Many LPG Consumers In Dehradun Are Accidentally Leaving The Subsidy. Such A Mistake Is Happening During Online Gas Booking

Dehradun(PNN): 'sir! I was booking online gas. At the same time, a number of accidentally left me subsidy was suppressed, which caused the company to exclude me from the scope of subsidy. Sir, the annual income of my family is very less than ten lakh rupees. Therefore, add my connection again with subsidy '. This application was done not only for the withdrawal of subsidy by Radhey Shyam Verma resident of Rajpur Road, but more than 1200 applications have been received on Doon agencies. Those who have accidentally lost subsidies and are now baffling gas agencies.

In booking the LPG (IVRS) (Intractable Voice Response System) i.e., when booking with mobile phones, the oil company first appeals to the consumers that if they want to disburse their subsidy in the country, please press the number button. In this way many consumers accidentally pressed a button and they were out of subsidy.

Now, for several months, he could not find, because then the subsidy amount was Rs 50-60. But, since last month, the price of gas reached around 750 rupees and the subsidy in the account comes close to 300 rupees. Consumers got disturbed after not taking 300 rupees after taking cylinders. When he gathered information about it, it became known that he had unknowingly left the subsidy. The number of such consumers in Doon is currently close to 12 hundred.

Such subsidy will be returned

The consumer must submit a request letter and submit it to the gas agency. The agency will upload the consumer application in the software. After which the connection of the consumer will be linked again to the base. Consumers will be covered within a week of subsidy.

Gas agency can join the subsidy by giving a prayer letter

IoC's Area Manager SK Sinha says that if the consumers come under the purview of subsidy and have accidentally came out of the subsidy, then they can join the subsidiary by issuing a prayer letter to the gas agency.



