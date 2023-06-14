Many foreign forces get active during polls: BJP slams ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over his claims

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the BJP lashed out at Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, calling his claims that the Indian government urged Twitter to erase critical messages during the farmers' protest "false."

Anurag Thakur, the minister of information and broadcasting, has said that the claims are an attempt to conceal the "misdeeds" of the company during his tenure as CEO.

He claimed that many "foreign forces" became active around election time to vitiate the democratic process and ratchet up tension, but that these efforts have always failed in the past and will do so in the future as well.—Inputs from Agencies