Manvi Soni Bags Gold Medal In World Shooting Championship

Manvi Soni, an alumnus of Tula's International School was awarded a Gold medal in Rifle Shooters Category in the ISSF Junior World Shooting Championship. The championship was held in Peru City, Lima, North America from 27th September to 10th October 2021.Manvi Soni bagged the junior double trap gold medal during the championship.Having represented Tula's International School in various shooting tournaments held at district, state, and national levels, Manvi after receiving the medal, wholesomely gave the credit of her achievement to her alma mater, Tula’s, where she took shooting as one of her major sports.The Director of Tula's International School, Raunak Jain, congratulated Manvi on her rare achievement and said that she has enhanced the pride of the country by winning a gold medal at the Junior World Championship.The Principal Shalini Sharma showered her blessings on Manvi for her astounding accomplishment.