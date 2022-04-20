Manushi Chhillar urges for support to children through UNICEF campaign amid coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar is supporting UNICEF India in providing urgent help to children amid the coronavirus crisis.

Being a part of the #ChildhoodChallenge, the 23-year-old actor is urging the people of the country to lend a helping hand to children in dire need.

"I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective to the world and people, and also made me the person that I'm today," she said.

"I'm also deeply disturbed knowing how many children of my country don't get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age. But we can together make a difference," she added.

Chhillar urged people to donate to UNICEF to help them support underprivileged children.

"UNICEF is providing urgent and life-saving support to vulnerable children. I'm supporting them and you can too. Support the #ChildhoodChallenge initiative by sharing your happiest childhood memory and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year you were born in," the former Miss India said.

"Let's pledge to make the world a better place for all children and particularly save those in crisis situations," she added.

The 23-year-old actor is gearing up for her debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Prithviraj.' (ANI)