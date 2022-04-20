Manushi Chhillar Roped In By Unicef For World Immunization Week

Mumbai: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by Unicef to raise awareness of the need for immunisation of children in India. She says Covid-19 should not disrupt children's access to life-saving childhood vaccines.

"Vaccines have helped generations of children grow up in good health, safe from infectious and dangerous diseases like polio and measles. To save lives, we must redouble our efforts to vaccinate children — particularly the most vulnerable. We must not let Covid-19 disrupt children's access to life-saving childhood vaccines," says Manushi.

She noted that vaccines will help protect children from the most devastating impacts of infectious diseases. "As we wait for #covid19 vaccines to roll out more widely, let's remember to vaccinate our children against other highly contagious diseases which remain a serious threat to their lives," she adds.



Manushi's focus right now is on kickstarting her career in Bollywood. She is scheduled to make her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the historical drama "Prithviraj". She also has an untitled project coming up with Vicky Kaushal.

—IANS