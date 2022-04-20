Manushi Chhillar roped in by home state Haryana to spread COVID-19 awareness

New Delhi: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to spread the message of self-isolation and social-distancing among people of the state, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manushi will be posting videos requesting the people of Haryana to stay at home to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

''The whole of India is in a state of crisis and it is my duty as a citizen of this country to raise as much awareness as possible among my fellow countrymen about the coronavirus pandemic. My roots are in Haryana and I'm hugely responsible to raise my voice on things that affect my brothers and sisters of the state. I hope this video reaches out to everyone and helps raise more awareness about COVID-19,'' Manushi said.

''There is an urgent and immediate need to self-isolate and socially distance ourselves to save lives and we should all respect the all India lockdown that is in place to curb the virus,'' she said.

In a video, Manushi said, ''We all know that coronavirus has pushed us to a state of immense crisis. And together we need to fight it, we need to stop it.''

Manushi said, ''We need to unite and act responsibly. I'm staying at home. I'm social distancing to protect myself and everyone I love and care for. You should also stay at home and self-isolate.''

She adds in the video, ''India is on a lockdown and you will need to respect that. It is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives. You and only you have the power to save the nation. Be responsible. Be a citizen that India is counting on."

UNI