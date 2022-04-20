Manufacturing shrinks in June; first time in 11 months

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activities contracted for the first time in 11 months in June as rise in coronavirus cases and strict containment measures adversely impacted demand and resulted in job losses, a monthly survey said on Thursday.





The seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May.





The index fell below the critical 50.0 mark for the first time since July 2020. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.





The latest reading highlighted renewed contractions in factory orders, production, exports and quantities of purchases. Moreover, with business optimism fading over the month, job shedding continued, the survey said.





Covid restrictions also curtailed international demand for Indian goods and new export orders decreased for the first time in ten months. — PTI



