Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with CEOs from North India

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Is the Need of the Hour

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilizers

Dehradun (The Hawk): "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the need of the hour, if India have to become an economic giant", said Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilizers while interacting with select CEOs from Northern Region organised by CII Northern Region over virtual platform today.

He further said that "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely Swadeshi. Swadeshi is one of its pillars. Aatmanirbhar Bharat definitely implies reducing dependence on others, but it does not necessarily mean shutting the window to the rest of the world. We should aim to produce or manufacture critical products (for e.g. APIs in pharmaceutical sector etc.) in India."

Hon'ble Minister stated that safeguard is not the solution and Indian industry has to become competitive to stay in the market. Outlining his vision to make Indian industry competitive, Hon'ble Minister stated that there is a need to reduce the logistics cost, which is quite high in India compared to other countries. He further stated that central government is building a network of Inland waterways in India, which will reduce the logistics cost for industry.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Foreign Policy and Corona Diplomacy, under which Indian government helped other nations in supply of life saving drugs and equipments has greatly boosted India's image globally and this will certainly help the Indian economy in the longer run, and benefit Indians and Indian Industry".

While thanking the Hon'ble Minister, Mr Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region & Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Ltd, said that "COVID-19 has hit the Indian economy hard. CII appreciates government's initiatives to support the citizens and the industry through these trying times. Government's approach towards handling the spread of the pandemic has received worldwide praise. Hon'ble Prime Minister's clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat has set the vision for the country and industry. CII's work will be guided by his vision for a self-reliant India, pillared on global competitiveness and global engagement."

This interaction was joined by around 100 CEOs from Northern India.