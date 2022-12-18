Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission At AIIMS Bibinagar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Ayushmann Bharath Digital Mission (ABDM) services of AIIMS Bibinagar today and witnessed the practical demonstration of real time video specialist consultation. ABDM is the initiative started by the Government to digitalise health records across the country and includes QR code-based patient registration, Health Management Information System (HMIS) a software to manage data in any Hospital including many digital services like patient registration, patient Que management, Lab information system, Doctors desk, OP Billing etc. Dr. Mandaviya said that “with the help of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card, patients can access their medical records anywhere, anytime without losing them all over India. This would enhance accessibility to their health records on the palm of their hands.”

The Union Health Minister delivered the Maharshi Charak shapath the newly joined batch of MBBS students (2022-23) and congratulated the first- year students. He said that "AIIMS is a prestigious institute. Its reputation is such that, people think that if there is no treatment available at AIIMS, then there is no treatment available elsewhere in the whole country." Speaking at the occasion, the Union Health minister called upon every medical student to inculcate the two important traits for success, commitment and dedication. Shri Mandaviya reiterated that health is never to be treated as business, it is a service to humanity. Recalling how India supplied critical medicines to rest of the world at the pre-COVID prices without taking advantage of the crisis, he said that was in sync with the principle of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’. He exhorted the teachers at AIIMS to ensure that the young doctors accord highest priority to serve the poorest of the poor. Union Health Minister also had lunch with students in the Institute’s canteen and he interacted with the students on various issues.

Under Swacch Bharath Abhiyaan, Herbal Plantation drive was taken up in the presence of Health Minister, where 101 herbal plants were planted by the newly joined 1st year MBBS students of AIIMS Bibinagar. The Minister was presented with progress report of AIIMS Bibinagar by Executive Director Dr. Bhatia later Dr. Mandaviya visited the project site of construction to review the work under progress.

Shri Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Member of Parliament, Bhuvanagiri constituency, Executive Director Prof (Dr.) Vikas Bhatia. Dean (Academics) Prof (Dr.) Rahul Narang and Medical Superintendent, Prof (Dr.) Neeraj Agarwal also participated in the event.