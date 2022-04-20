Manoj Kumar to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai: Veteran film actor and director Manoj Kumar is to be conferred the 47th Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2015. MIB India tweeted on Friday: "Veteran film actor Shri Manoj Kumar to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2015". A link carrying the details of the award was also shared on the micro-blogging site. The award is conferred by the Government of India for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema. Manoj Kumar is remembered for his films 'Hariyali Aur Raasta,' 'Woh Kaun Thi,' 'Himalaya Ki God Mein,' 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,' and 'Kranti.' He is known for acting in and directing films with patriotic themes. He is a recipient of the National Film Award for the film 'Upkaar.' In 1992, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government of India.