Manoj Dikshit Appointed New VC Of Awadh University In Faizabad

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Ram Naik today appointed Prof Manoj Dikshit, head of the public administration department, Lucknow University, as the new vice-chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faizabad. According to a Raj Bhavan statement here, the appointment of Prof Dikshit would be of three years term from the day he takes the charge. UNI