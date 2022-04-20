    Menu
    Manoj Dikshit Appointed New VC Of Awadh University In Faizabad

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Ram Naik today appointed Prof Manoj Dikshit, head of the public administration department, Lucknow University, as the new vice-chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faizabad. According to a Raj Bhavan statement here, the appointment of Prof Dikshit would be of three years term from the day he takes the charge. UNI

