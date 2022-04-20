Manohar Parrikar Unwell, Admitted To Hospital In Goa

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district on Thursday evening.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed that he has been admitted to hospital but refused to divulge details about his health.

Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo said he met Parrikar at the hospital and the chief minister was fine.

Parrikar returned from the United States in the first week of September after undergoing medical treatment.

Earlier this year, he was admitted a hospital in the US for nearly three months for a pancreatic ailment.

Since his return last week, Parrikar has not attended any official meetings.

CMO officials had said he was clearing files from home and would start attending meetings and functions after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began Thursday, is over.