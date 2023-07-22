Manjhi flags dispossession of Dalits and tribals by Shershabadis

Kishanganj(Bihar): Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday raised awareness of the Shershabadi community's dispossession of Dalits and tribals in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal district.

Manjhi told reporters in Kishanganj—the only district in Bihar where Muslims make up more than half the population—that he has requested a report on the matter from the relevant authorities and plans to present it to the state assembly.

The land that the Shershabadis are living on rightfully belonged to the local SCs and STs, but they moved in and occupied it nonetheless. Occupants of such land could face charges under the SC/ST Act, he said.—Inputs from Agencies