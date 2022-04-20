Manish Vatssalya to direct Vikas Dubey's life inspired web series 'Hanak'

Mumbai (The Hawk): Filmmaker Manish Vatssalya is all set to direct a web series based on the life of late Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed allegedly in police encounter last week. The thriller crime series has been titled "Hanak".

"As a filmmaker, I feel bound to show the paradigm of our social compass. Vikas Dubey epitomises the vice of human existence. What drew me towards his character is the flaws that define its entity and how they can be picturised to inculcate the values of virtues in our society," Oscar Eligible director Manish Vatssalya.

Which actors are on his mind for the role of the notorious gangster as well as that of the police personnel? "The concept and the structure of the story is something I was approached with but its nuances have to be conceived and redefined. We will be taking guidelines from the facts, which are in public domain or non-classified police records. Once the details fall into their logical place, the actors who fit the bill will be approached. However, I assure you that you will see the masters of their craft featuring in this series," replied the director.

Filming begins in October this year. Due to social distancing regulations, "the new norms will be adhered and adopted without compromising on our artistic canvas," informed the director.

The web series will be produced by Aditya Kashyap and Awadhesh Tiwari while the story has been penned by Mridul Kapil and Subodh Pandey.