Manish Tiwari Moves Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha, Urges Discussion on India-China Border Situation

Manish Tiwari Proposes Urgent Discussion on Escalating India-China Border Tensions in Lok Sabha

New Delhi : Manish Tiwari, a Member of Parliament from the Congress party, has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday, calling for a discussion on the current border situation with China.



In his notice, Tiwari emphasized the urgency of addressing the India-China border tensions during the ongoing Budget Session, which marks the final session of the 17th Lok Sabha before the General Elections. He expressed concern over the persistent border clashes between the two countries since 2019, alleging that the central government has obstructed all attempts by the Opposition to engage in a meaningful discussion on the issue.



Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Tiwari stated, "Since 2019, there have been continuous border clashes between India and China. The government has consistently stonewalled every effort made by the Opposition to initiate a discussion on this pressing matter."



Last week, another Congress MP, Gaurav Gogoi, had also submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the border situation with China. Gogoi pointed to a video depicting a confrontation between Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and Indian shepherds in the Taklung Chorok Valley. The video showcased PLA soldiers using sirens to scare away livestock and engaging in heated arguments.



Expressing deep concern over the incident, Gogoi highlighted the ongoing border tensions between India and China since May 2020. Despite partial disengagement in certain areas, tens of thousands of troops remain deployed on both sides, posing a significant threat to regional stability. Gogoi emphasized the need for decisive action to uphold India's sovereignty and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.



"The PLA's actions constitute a clear violation of Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity. The video evidence leaves no doubt that the soldiers trespassed onto Indian land, attempting to intimidate and coerce the local population," Gogoi added in his notice.



Tewari echoed these sentiments, stating that the House cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant aggression. He called for decisive action to safeguard the nation's sovereignty and ensure the well-being of its citizens.



Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that global politics is a competitive game and urged India not to be 'scared' of China. He suggested focusing on outperforming Beijing rather than 'complaining,' noting that as a 'major economy,' China will deploy its resources to shape global affairs in its favor.





—Input from Agencies



