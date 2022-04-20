Manish Tewari takes a dig at Congress High Command on Sidhu’s remark with satire

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday took a dig at Congress party high command for the lack of response or action on Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s controversial remark that he made in Amritsar on Friday.

Tewari took Twitter to share a video clip of the Sidhu where he is threatening Congress party high command if not given the power to make decisions.

Sharing the video clip, Tewari quoted famous lines of Indian Urdu poet Akbar Allahabadi “हम आह भी भरते हैं तो हो जाते हैं बदनाम, वो क़त्ल भी करते हैं तो चर्चा नहीं होती’ (Hum Aah Bhi Bhartey Hai Toh Ho Jaatey hai badnaam, woh katl bhi kartey hai to charcha nahi hoti) The post is been seen as a direct question to party high command for not holding Sidhu accountable for his public statement.

Sidhu on Friday held a meeting with traders association. Addressing the event, he said, "I have told the high command that if you do not let me take decisions, I will not spare anyone (ent se ent Baja Dunga)...I do not want to be a showhorse. Decisions are required to be taken. No state can develop without industry. International trade should start. The people of Punjab are in despair. If I had to put my life on the line, I would not back down."