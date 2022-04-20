    Menu
    Manish Sisodia Calls CM Trivendra Rawat 'Zero Work Chief Minister'

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 19 slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over work done for the people. He said that Rawat is a 'zero work Chief Minister' he talks about 'zero tolerance' but he is a 'zero work Chief Minister'. Sisodia alleged that CM Rawat didn't do a single work for the people. —ANI

