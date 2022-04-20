Dehradun: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 19 slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over work done for the people. He said that Rawat is a 'zero work Chief Minister' he talks about 'zero tolerance' but he is a 'zero work Chief Minister'. Sisodia alleged that CM Rawat didn't do a single work for the people. —ANI
States & UTs
Manish Sisodia Calls CM Trivendra Rawat 'Zero Work Chief Minister'
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May9/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May8/ 2023