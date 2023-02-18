Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

New Delhi: Officials claimed on Saturday that about three months after filing the charge sheet in the Delhi Excise Policy case, the CBI has called the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, for questioning.

They stated that although Sisodia was called in for interrogation on Sunday, he is not included as an accused party in the charge sheet.

Seven suspects were identified in the charging document, including businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally. The Aam Aadmi Party has fiercely denied allegations that some liquor traders were given licences by the Delhi government because they paid bribes. "It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc.—Inputs from Agencies