Manipuri Dance Performance Enthralls Doonites

Dehradun (The Hawk): A Manipuri Dance performance by Manju Elangbam enthralled the students of the University of Petroleum and Marshal School today. The program was organized under the aegis of SPIC MACAY and was held with the support of the SRF Foundation.

During the performance, Manju was accompanied by Jaya Khundrakpam as a dancer, R K Upendro Singh on percussion, L Milanjit Singh on violin, and KH Khunjeshor Singh and S Nandeshwori Devi on vocal support.

He commenced his performance with Dashavatar from Jayadeva's Gita Govindam, where he depicted the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. Later, Manju and his wife performed Radha Avisar, which was appreciated much by one and all present on the occasion.

During his week-long circuit, he also performed at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIP, Bannu School, Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC, Narishilp Pathshala, Rafael Special Home, Rajbhawan, Kendriya Vidyalaya FRI, and Uttarakhand Technical University.

Manju Elangbam is the grandson of the renowned Late Guru Elangbam Anganghal Singh, a doyen of Sankirtana and an expert of Cholom. Manju grew up surrounded by an artistic family of dance and music right from an early age. He has performed as a soloist and group artist at various places in India and abroad, such as South Korea, France, New Zealand, Cyprus, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Thailand, etc.

He is a recipient of Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuba Puraskar, Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, Manipur State Kala Akademi Award Manipur, National Young Artist Scholarship, Ministry of Culture and Devdhara award, among many more.