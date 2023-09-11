Manipur: Dormant terror groups becoming active, stoking tension

New Delhi/Imphal: Officials in Manipur claimed on Monday that a terrorist from the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) or the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was among the mob that shot and critically injured an army officer.

The already volatile state of Manipur has been warned that terrorists may infiltrate protests by blending in with the mob.

After a confrontation with a group of persons, including Meira Paibis (women vigilantes), who attempted to attack tribals at Molnoi hamlet near Pallel in Tengnoupal district but were prevented by the army and Assam Rifles last week, the government has issued a warning.—Inputs from Agencies