    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Manipur violence: SC says mobs use sexual violence to send message of subordination, state bound to stop this

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Concerned with the treatment of women in Manipur, the Supreme Court ruled that the state must take action to prevent mobs from using sexual assault as a means of establishing dominance over members of the other group.

    The court also directed the three-judge panel it appointed to investigate the causes of the recent surge in female victimisation in Manipur, which began on May 4.

    The panel, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, said that sexual offences against women are totally intolerable and violate fundamental constitutional principles like equality before the law and individual freedom.—Inputs from Agncies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Supreme Court Manipur violence sexual offences
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in