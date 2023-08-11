Manipur violence: SC says mobs use sexual violence to send message of subordination, state bound to stop this

New Delhi: Concerned with the treatment of women in Manipur, the Supreme Court ruled that the state must take action to prevent mobs from using sexual assault as a means of establishing dominance over members of the other group.

The court also directed the three-judge panel it appointed to investigate the causes of the recent surge in female victimisation in Manipur, which began on May 4.

The panel, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, said that sexual offences against women are totally intolerable and violate fundamental constitutional principles like equality before the law and individual freedom.—Inputs from Agncies