Manipur violence: SC commences hearing, state proposes to set up district level SITs to probe cases

New Delhi: On Monday, the Supreme Court began hearing a group of petitions over the ethnic violence in Manipur, with the state government requesting the formation of SITs headed by district SPs to investigate the incidents.

Manipur's director general of police, Rajiv Singh, spoke before a bench headed by Chief justice D Y Chandrachud to answer questions on the administration's response to the ethnic violence and the measures it has taken so far, as well as the separation of cases for efficient investigation.

On August 1, the Supreme Court requested a report on concerns involving the segregation of cases, which was filed by Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the state government.—Inputs from Agencies