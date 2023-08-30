Manipur violence: CBI takes over 27 FIRs, including 19 related to crime against women

New Delhi: With over 160 lives lost in over four months of ethnic hostilities in Manipur, the CBI has taken over the probe of 27 FIRs.

The latest numbers show that the state police have handed over a total of 27 cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including 19 cases of crime against women, three cases related to an armoury loot by a mob, two murders, and one each of rioting and murder, kidnapping, and general criminal conspiracy.

Because of the delicate nature of the situation in the northeastern state, the agency has re-registered these instances, but has not made the specifics public.—Inputs from Agencies