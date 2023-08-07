Manipur Police recover 9 looted arms

Imphal: Manipur Police recovered nine looted arms from Chrachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Monday, an official said.

A police official said that heavy exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the armed attackers at Kwakta and Terakhongsangbi areas in Bishnupur district and at Mualngat, Gothol, Pholjang areas of Churachandpur district.

The security forces retaliated and repelled the attackers.

After the gun battle, the police recovered the nine looted arms from these areas of two districts. Search operations are going on in both the districts.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government, by an order replaced, Assam Rifles by the state police and the CRPF at the check gate at Moirand Lamkhai in Bishnupur district.

