New Delhi: According to reports, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to update him on the situation in the state's northeast region.

Singh, fresh off his flight from Imphal to the nation's capital, paid Shah a visit at his home.

According to reports, the chief minister updated the home minister on the state of affairs in Manipur and the measures being taken to restore normality there.—Inputs from Agencies