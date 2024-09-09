Manipur CM Biren Singh meets school students, assures them of addressing their concerns

The students voiced concerns about the rising unrest, demanding the resignation of top officials and the withdrawal of paramilitary forces.

Imphal (Manipur): Student representatives from various schools on Monday met Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and voiced their concerns about the impact of the fresh violence in the State on their studies. The Chief Minister on his part assured them that their voices would be heard.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the students of Imphal College and Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School at my Secretariat. They voiced their concerns regarding the ongoing disturbances in our state, and I truly value their input. We had a constructive discussion about the challenges they are facing and the impact on their education. I want to assure all students that we are committed to addressing these issues. The voices of our youths are important, and together, we will strive for a better future for Manipur," Chief Minister Singh said in a post on X.

"We are considering every measure to resolve the unrest at the earliest so that the students can resume their classes peacefully and pursue their academic careers. The state government gives utmost importance to resolve the grievances of the students concerning the prevailing situation in the State," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, several students from various schools, colleges and universities in Imphal rallied towards the Raj Bhavan on Monday, demanding the resignation of the Director General of Police, the Security Advisor and also the Governor amid the recent spike of violence and crisis that has gripped the northeastern State since last year.

The students further demanded the withdrawal of paramilitary forces and also the resignation of the 50 MLAs on moral grounds. The students were seen carrying banners and posters as they walked towards the Raj Bhavan.

"This rally is to give the information to the concerned authorities that there is no difference between living in a cage and living in the Imphal Valley. There are no safety zones right now. The Kukis claimed that they have missiles that can target up to 20 KM. We thus want the Central government, the Governor, to give the unified command to our Chief Minister to regulate the actions of Assam Rifles, the central forces and all the misconducts," said the General Secretary of Dhanamanjuri University Student Union.

"It is a collective effort from the students from different colleges to make them hear our demands. We want the resignation of the Governor, the security advisor and the DGP," he further added.

"We are here in front of the Governor to request him to give the unified command to our Chief Minister within 24 hours. Apart from this, we want them to regulate the Assam Rifles since they have been accused of misconduct since the start of the violence," another protestor said.

The students also staged a sit-in on the road and shouted slogans.

—ANI