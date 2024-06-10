    Menu
    Manipur CM's security convoy ambushed by suspected militants; at least one injured

    June10/ 2024
    The convoy was en route to Jiribam, a district recently affected by violence. Gunfire erupted between the security forces and the militants near Kotlen village along National Highway-53.

    Representative Image of security forces stationed in Manipur

    Imphal: Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

    The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

    Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

    At least one personnel suffered bullet injuries during the attack, police said.

    "CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district,” an official told PTI.

    Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

    —PTI

