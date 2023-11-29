    Menu
    Manipur's oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says 'historic milestone'

    Pankaj Sharma
    November29/ 2023
    Turning a New Leaf: Historic Peace Agreement as UNLF, Oldest Armed Group in Manipur, Joins Mainstream, Renounces Violence for a Path of Progress and Inclusive Development.

    The UNLF group in Manipur

    New Delhi: The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced here.

    The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur.

    "A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi," Amit Shah said.

    "UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," Shah said in a post on X.

    The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Shah said.

    "It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India,' He said.

    —PTI

