Maniesh Paul's witty reminder that people should stay indoors amidst Tauktae

Mumbai: Actor Maniesh Paul on Tuesday resorted to an old Bollywood song to wittily drive home the point that people in areas affected by cyclone Tauktee should stay indoors.

In a collage of two images on Instagram, Maniesh defines two different appearances vis-a-vis the cyclone. The actor borrowed the opening line of Udit Narayan's mellifluous number "Ghar se nikalte hi" from the 1996 film "Papa Kehte Hain" to drive home his point.

"Ghar se nikalte hi," he wrote with the first picture, where he sports neatly combed and gelled hair.

"Kuch door chalrte hi," he wrote with the second frame, where he has dishevelled hair -- implying that's how his appearance would be if he hazarded going out amidst the cyclone.

He captioned the post as: "Hahahahahahahaha Guys stay home....stay safe... Lets see what comments you have for my hair... #mp #fun #hair #fun #mess #blessed #life #themanieshpaulpodcast".

On the work front, Maniesh Paul recently launched his podcast "The Maniesh Paul Podcast", engaging in a conversation with a renowned Covid specialist doctor from Bombay Hospital, in order to throw light on basic concepts around the virus.

--IANS