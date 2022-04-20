Mango Fest In Lucknow From June 24

Lucknow: The much-awaited Mango festival in the City of Nawabs would be held from June 24, to be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The two-day festival, to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital, will be a treat for mango lovers and have exquisite varieties of the fruit. The fest was being organised jointly by the government departments and the private organisations, Principal Secretary (Horticulture) Sudhir Garg said. ''The CM will address the gathering at the opening session.The prgramme will see the sale of mangoes and of items, which have been prepared from it and several contests. ''The main aim of holding the Mango Fest is the promotion of state capital as a mango destination. For this, we have tied up with the Hotel and Restaurant Association for the promotion of the fest in the state capital,'' he added. The Principal Secretary said that there would be sessions with the farmers which would be about how they could work on their produce to make it better. "One of the major issues which farmers face today is the need to increase their shelf life for which all possible efforts are being made," he added. On being asked what was different in the Mango Fest celebrations this year as compared to last year, he said that the programme was being organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan this year while the celebrations were held at the Janeshwar Mishra Park last year. Last year, during the Samajwadi Party regime, the festival was held at the Janeshwar Mishra Park for three days. UNI