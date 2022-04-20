Mangaluru identified as prominent emerging IT cluster: Karnataka Deputy CM

Mangaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government has identified Mangaluru as a prominent technology cluster in its effort to expand the information technology industry as per 'Beyond Bengaluru' policy, said Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday.

Ashwathnarayan during his inaugural speech at Mangaluru Innovation Conclave said, "Mangaluru has been identified as the emerging technology cluster which includes the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu and this process will be accelerated with appropriate measures."

"Mangaluru will also emerge as the startup hub apart from becoming an IT hub and the government is taking required measures towards that end. Mangaluru has also been considered as a prominent cluster with regard to ESDM (electronic system and design management) and this is a prominent zone in the 'Beyond Bengaluru' region," he said.

To promote the growth of innovation and technology in areas 'Beyond Bengaluru', the Karnataka government has constituted the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to promote digital industry growth, attract investments and promote the technology industry across our state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the body would work alongside the state government and would help in increasing the contribution of the digital economy in the state to 30 percent of state's GSDP and generate additional employment of around 30 lakhs in the next 5 years. "We are also targeting revenue of USD150 billion in IT exports in Karnataka in the next five years." (ANI)