    Menu
    Local

    Mangalore: Wall Collapse at a Brick Kiln Causes Tragic Deaths of Six Laborers; Rescue Operations Underway

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    December26/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tragedy Collapse: Wall of a Brick Kiln Collapse Claims Lives of Six Laborers in Mangalore's Lahboli Village; Rescue Operations Underway.

    Roorkee (The Hawk): A tragic incident occurred in the Lahboli village of the Mangalore Kotwali region as a wall at a brick kiln collapsed suddenly this morning. The collapse resulted in the tragic deaths of six laborers who were trapped underneath. Immediate rescue efforts were initiated by the police. Joint Magistrate Devesh Shashni, SSP Pramendra Dobal, ADM Vijay Nath Shukla, SDM Swapn Kishor Singh, and CEO Mangalore BS Chauhan along with other police authorities reached the site and organized rescue operations. Five bodies have been recovered from the site, while two injured individuals have been hospitalized, one of whom succumbed to injuries. The debris is being cleared by the JCB currently. Joint Magistrate Devesh Shashni confirmed the death of six individuals and the remaining two are injured.

    Mangalore Kotwali incident

    Mangalore Kotwali incident

    Categories :LocalTags :Mangalore News Lahboli Village Brick Kiln Collapse Police Rescue Operation Devesh Shashni SSP Vijay Nath Shukla ADM Tragic Incident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in