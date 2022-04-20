Maneka Gandhi Files Nomination From UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur: Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Thursday filed her nomination papers from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, the Election Commission banned Maneka Gandhi for campaigning for 48 hours.

This is the second time, that Maneka Gandhi has shifted her Lok Sabha constituency. She has swapped her Pilibhit seat with her son Varun Feroze Gandhi in the elections. Before filing her nominations, Maneka held a road show which commenced from Shastri Nagar and ended near the collectorate.

UP minister Moti Singh and Nishad Party President Dr Sanjay Nishad accompanied the Union minister in the road show.

Later the leaders addressed an election meeting at Deen Dayal Park in the city. Sultanpur goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. Maneka Gandhi, a seven time MP, an animal rights activist, environmentalist, had been a minister in four governments, and has authored a number of books in the areas of etymology, law and animal welfare. She was first elected to the parliament in 1989 on Janata Dal ticket from Pilibhit and got re-election in 1996 on Janata Dal ticket. In 1998 and 1999 she contested as an Independent and won. In 2004, she joined the BJP and won the Pilibhit seat. But in 2009, she shifted to the nearby Aonla seat by leaving the Pilibhit to his son Varun Feroz Gandhi. However again in 2014 she shifted to Pilibhit and her son moved to Sultanpur and in 2019 both mother and son swapped their seats. UNI