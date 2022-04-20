Mandy Moore hops aboard underwater flick '47 meters down'

Washington: Mandy Moore has been cast in the Dimension Film's thriller '47 Metres Down'. The film centers around two sisters, Kate and Lisa who get trapped in an underwater observation cage, and try to escape with their oxygen supply running low and great white sharks circling above them, Deadline.com reported. The 31-year-old actress will take the role of Kate in the Johannes Roberts directed film, which will be produced by The Tea Shop and Film Company. ANI