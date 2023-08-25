Mandaviya Reviews Health Services In West Bengal

New Delhi (The Hawk): “We are committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of West Bengal. Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens of the state. The State Government should implement Ayushman Bharat at the ground level for benefit to the people of West Bengal. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the health services in the state are of the highest quality.” This was stated by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, during his visit to West Bengal. The Union Health Minister reviewed various programmes delivering health services in the state today.

During his visit, he reviewed the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres, National TB Elimination Program, status of funds released under National Health Mission (NHM), Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Telemedicine services, Medical Education, and Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Program.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya referred to the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre and stated “The Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre is a great initiative to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services to people near their homes.”

Dr. Mandaviya further added that the following resources have been provided to West Bengal under National Health Mission:

1. 800 Sub-Centres have been approved at the cost of Rs. 288.72 crores.

2. 2 Urban Community Health Centres approved at the cost of Rs. 10 crores and 37 new urban PHCs at the cost of Rs. 27.75 crores.

3. 404 Ayushman Bharat Urban Health and Wellness Centers have been approved

The Union Health Minister also reviewed the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program and the status of funds released under the National Health Mission. He further added, “Government of India is committed to eliminating Tuberculosis by 2025 and emphasized that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the funds released under the National Health Mission are utilized effectively.”

Dr Mandaviya further added that under the 15th Finance Commission, 223 Block Public Health Units have been approved at the cost of Rs. 180.12 crores and 719 sub-centres have been approved at the cost of Rs. 290 crores in the state. He added that West Bengal has witnessed 10,358 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres being operationalized with a footfall of 16,82,87,430 and 2,08,42,397 teleconsultations have been carried out.

With reference to the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the Telemedicine services, Dr. Mandaviya stated “The PM-ABHIM is a great initiative to provide quality healthcare services to the people of West Bengal. We are also working to ensure that the Telemedicine services are available to all citizens of the state.” Highlighting the growth and development in this sphere in the state, Dr. Mandaviya mentioned that

1. 22 Critical Care Blocks have been sanctioned for a cost of Rs. 727 crores.

2. 23 Integrated Public Health Labs that have been sanctioned for a cost of Rs. 47.38 crores.

3. 510 Urban Health and Wellness Centres have been approved at a cost of Rs. 535.50 crores

In his review of the Medical Education and the Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Program, he stated, “We are committed to providing quality medical education to the people of West Bengal. We are also taking all necessary steps to ensure that the Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Program is successful.”

