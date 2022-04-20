Mandaviya Chairs High-Level Meeting To Make Atmanirbhar Bharat In Urea & DAP Production By Using 'Green Hydogen'

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a high level meeting to make Atmanirbhar Bharat in Urea and DAP Production by using 'Green Hydogen'. During the meeting the Minister urged the officials of Department of Fertilizers to take necessary steps for sustainable agriculture and green future of India.In the Independence Day speech on 15.08.2021, Prime Minister announced the launch of National Hydrogen Mission and stated the goal to make India a global hub for Green Hydrogen production and export. The Mission proposes a framework for inter alia creating demand for Green Hydrogen in sectors such as petroleum refining and fertilizer production; support for indigenous manufacturing of critical technologies; Research & Development activities; and an enabling policy and regulatory framework. The proposed steps will lead to the development of additional renewable energy capacity for Green Hydrogen production.