Mandana Karimi got injured practising pole dance

Mumbai: Actress Mandana Karimi recalls bruising herself while practising pole dance for her role in the new web series, "The Casino".

"I practised for a couple of days for the pole dance scene. Of course, I didn''t manage to do it like a professional pole dancer but yes, I tried my best. During the practice, my whole body was bruised and while we were shooting they had to cover all those bruises with makeup because I had to perform it anyhow that day. I think it went pretty smooth and nice," said Mandana.

"The Casino" revolves around a rich yet humble boy Vicky who is the heir to his father''s multi-billion-dollar casino. It is set to unfold a world of mystery and conspiracy in a high-class society.

The show also features Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mandana Karimi, Aindrita Ray, Dhanveer Singh.

Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the show releases on ZEE5 on June 12.

--IANS