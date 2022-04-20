Mandana Karimi celebrates birthday virtually

Mumbai: Actress Mandana Karimi turned a year older on Tuesday, and she has been busy celebrating the day with her friends online.

She was also a part of a fundraiser and she collected more than 200 grocery bags to distribute to the needy.

"Since last night, I have been on Zoom party, house party and video calls till like 4 in the morning. My friends cut cakes for me and sang songs. I have received so many cakes and gifts from my friends and well-wishers," said Mandana.

"For my birthday I took part in a campaign where we collected more than 200 grocery bags to be sent to the people in need," she added.

It''s been a very overwhelming day for her.

"I''ve received so much love from everywhere. I have got messages and calls from people who I haven''t spoken for in years. It might be a strange time for all of us but it definitely has brought us all closer to each other," she said.

On the work front, Mandana will be seen in a web series titled "The Casino".

