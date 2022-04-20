Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Gets One-match Touchline Ban, Fine

London: Embattled Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will serve a one match touchline ban and pay a �50,000 ($60,000, 55,000 euros) fine after being punished by the Football Association over two separate incidents on Wednesday. The 53-year-old Portuguese received the ban for being sent to the stands during the 0-0 draw with Burnley last weekend and the fine for remarks he made ahead of the Premier League game with Liverpool. He also receives a mandatory �8,000 fine for being sent to the stands. "Jose Mourinho has been fined �50,000 in relation to media comments he made prior to Manchester United`s game at Liverpool on 17 October 2016," read the FA statement. "An Independent Regulatory Commission heard that Mourinho accepted the comments he made on 14 October 2016 constituted improper conduct but denied they brought the game into disrepute, in contravention of Rule E3(1). "The Commission found the disrepute element of the charge proven and as well as being fined, Mourinho was warned as to his future conduct. "Separate to this, Mourinho will serve an immediate one-match touchline ban after he admitted using abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official and accepted the standard penalty. "The incident happened in or around the tunnel area during half-time of United`s game against Burnley on 30 October 2016. "As well as the suspension, the standard penalty for this breach of FA Rule E3 also includes an �8,000 fine." Mourinho has come under pressure as United`s form has faded with no wins in their last four league games and trail leading trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool by eight points.