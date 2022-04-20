Manchester United in dire need of strike force after RVP, Radamel Falcao exits

New Delhi: Manchester United will be looking to add some vital strike force in its ranks after the exits of several forwards. The Premier League club let another striker leave and this time it was Robin van Persie whose three-year stint with the club ended, after reports suggested that he has agreed personal terms with Turkish club Fenerbahce. Van Persie who had a dream debut season for United, lost his goal scoring threat and had two poor campaigns after that which was deeply marred by injuries. The Dutch international had stated earlier that he wants to feature in the team as a starter and will not be a bench player. Louis van Gaal has thought it is better for the team without Van Persie and the club didn't offer him a new deal. Turkish giants Fenerbahce came calling and has offered him huge salary apart from a four-year deal. The flying Dutchman has looked past his prime and and his exit leaves United short of strikers. United also allowed Angelo Henriquez to leave and didn't opt to make Radamel Falcao's loan deal permanent. Falcao who scored a paltry four goals in 29 games for the club has joined rivals Chelsea on loan this term. Both Falcao and RVP were too slow for the liking of Van Gaal last term and he feels he needs more forceful and quick strikers. United just have Wayne Rooney and James Wilson as recognized strikers. Javier Hernandez who made a return from his loan spell at Real Madrid, is injured and his future remains unclear at the moment. United need a proven striker to get the goals for the team despite having several attacking players in the form of Angel di Maria, Juan Mata and Memphis Depay. Gonzalo Higuain, Karim Benzema and Edinson Cavani were linked with a move to United but their arrivals look less likely. Louis van Gaal is an admirer of Harry Kane, but the youngster looks set to stay at Tottenham Hotspur. Other options include Romelu Lukaku, Charlie Austin and Saido Berahino but none have been linked so far to make a move. United who are trophy less in last two seasons, are in search of adding vitality to their midfield and defensive sections too. The EPL giants have lot of catching work in terms of transfers especially in the forward line now. For the second consecutive season United have allowed three strikers leave the club permanently after the likes of Danny Welbeck, Bebe and Fredrico Macheda left last season.