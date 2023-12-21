    Menu
    Manchester United commit to UEFA competitions after European Super League verdict

    Pankaj Sharma
    December21/ 2023
    Manchester United Reaffirms Commitment to UEFA Despite European Court Verdict on Super League: Club Maintains Support for Traditional Competitions Amidst Ongoing Football Governance Challenges.

    London: Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday's European Court of Justice's court verdict which said Europe's football governing body and FIFA contravened European Union law by preventing the formation of a European Super League (ESL).

    "Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game," the club said in a statement.

    UEFA has organised pan-European competitions for nearly 70 years and sees the ESL project as a significant threat to the lucrative Champions League, for which teams qualify on merit.

    —Reuters

